Radio From Hell Wellness Check for February 24th, 2026

Eating for Health While Avoiding Fad Diets

It can be challenging to know what foods and drinks are actually good for us. We have access to limitless information, but how do we know who we can trust? If health is a concern for you, it’s likely you’ve gone down the internet “black hole” while trying to figure out how to make changes to your health. It can be tricky. Health and nutrition are deeply personal and change can be challenging. We want solutions, and fad diets are here to sell them to us. Watch out for these warning signs.

Here are some things to look out for.

Offer fast, easy, and universal results. Change takes time, there really are no quick (long lasting) fixes. Not all food, supplements, or medicines work for everybody, something promises otherwise is not being transparent.

Buzzwords, such as detox and cleanse. The liver already does the role of detoxing the body, and we can help it along by drinking plenty of water and eating nutrient dense foods. There might be times when you need to do something more intense, like for a colonoscopy, but most of the time, your liver can take care of it for you.

Required purchase of shakes, supplements, or preplanned meals. It’s true that these can be supportive of overall health, but they are often overpriced and under researched. Before you buy do a bit of research and cost comparison. It’s likely you don’t need extra supplements/shakes, etc., and if you feel like they will be helpful, you might be able to find a better price.

Suggests eliminating entire food groups. Food is neither “good” or “bad,” even food that is less nutrient dense (think cakes and cookies) can be part of your healthy diet. Unless you have food intolerance, or your doctor has advised against certain foods, you can enjoy them as part of your balanced diet.

Instructs sever calory deficit. We need calories to stay alive and energized. While some of us might benefit from cutting a few calories, severe restrictions are unhealthy, unsustainable, and unenjoyable.



Unless you live under a rock it’s basically impossible to avoid hearing about the next fad diet and how it could change your life. Remember that these diets might work for some people some of the time, but in the end it all comes down to our small daily habits. If you want to eat healthfully, drink plenty of water, eat a variety of foods, and remember to enjoy your food.

