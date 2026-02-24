!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: EVEN NANCY MACE IS DISGUSTED

Tony Gonzales is facing growing calls from fellow Republicans to resign after allegations surfaced that he had an affair with a former staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, who later died by suicide; Gonzales denies the affair and has accused her husband of blackmail. Several GOP lawmakers, including Lauren Boebert and Brandon Gill, have urged him to step down, while Speaker Mike Johnson has called the allegations serious but said due process should play out. The controversy comes just ahead of a competitive primary against Brandon Herrera, whom Gonzales narrowly defeated in a previous runoff and who now has backing from the House Freedom Caucus. An investigation by the Office of Congressional Conduct is ongoing, but it cannot refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee until after the election.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: IF HE WERE IN GREAT BRITAN, HE WOULD BE UNDER ARREST BY NOW.

Three years after Howard Lutnick claims he cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein, emails show someone using the initials “HWL” discussing revenue prospects for AdFin, a company both men invested in during 2012. Records indicate their financial connections continued for years, including shared business dealings, forwarded legislative documents, fundraising efforts, and Epstein’s $50,000 contribution to a 2017 charity event honoring Lutnick. The 2018 email appears to contradict Lutnick’s assertion that he had no further contact, though a Commerce Department spokesperson described their later interactions as limited and in the presence of his wife.

Read here

Boner Candidate #3: KUSHNER SENIOR DOING THE U.S. PROUD

Charles Kushner was formally summoned by France’s foreign ministry after the Trump administration commented on the killing of a far-right activist in Lyon, but he did not appear, prompting officials to restrict his direct access to government ministers. The dispute followed statements from figures in the administration of Donald Trump condemning “violent radical leftism” in connection with the death of 23-year-old activist Quentin Deranque. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot accused the U.S. of politicizing a domestic tragedy and said France would not accept outside interference in its internal affairs. While Kushner may continue certain diplomatic duties, tensions have flared as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to address rising political violence following the incident.

Read Here