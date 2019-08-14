‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Indicted on Tax Evasion and Fraud Charges

Reality TV stars (and nightmare fuel) Todd and Julie Chrisley have been indicted on several counts of tax evasion and fraud charges. Handed down Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Atlanta, the 12-page indictment claims the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars “conspired to defraud numerous banks” between 2007 and 2012, using faked account statements to qualify for “millions of dollars” in loans. They’re also accused of “cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned,” says U.S. Attorney B.J. Pak. “Celebrities face the same justice that everyone does. These are serious federal charges and they will have their day in court.”

Todd Chrisley denies the charges, writing on Instagram, “We have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.” The USA Network show follows the misadventures of Todd Chrisley, a Georgia billionaire, and his family.