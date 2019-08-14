Facebook Admits to Transcribing Messenger Chats

As Facebook officials continue fending off privacy violation accusations, a report has surfaced that claims the Internet giant contracted outside help to transcribe recordings of users. Bloomberg News, citing “sources familiar with the matter,” on Tuesday claimed Facebook hired workers to transcribe voice conversations users had while using the Messenger app. Facebook officials don’t deny the charge. They say the users in question had chosen the option to have their chats transcribed, and the company had brought in outside help to double-check the accuracy of the website’s artificial intelligence transcription technology. They say the project has ended and conversations are no longer being transcribed.

