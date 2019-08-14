If You Die While Eating This Burger, The Pub Will Pay For Your Headstone

The George Pub and Grill has quite the deal for diners: if you die while chomping down on their 12,000 calories Big Ben Number 10, they’ll pay for your headstone.

Located in England, the restaurant wanted to make a huge splash on its reopening after a fire earlier in the year. The burger clocks in at over three and a quarter pounds, packing 25 slices of bacon and cheese between ten stacks of burger patties – all for just $35 USD. Owner Craig Harker has pledged up to $600 USD of his own money in “compensation” to anyone who keels over while trying to put this away, adding, “the meal comes with a warning to eat at your own risk.”

