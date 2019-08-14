If You’re Thinking About Getting Back With Your Ex, Consider These Points

Now that you’ve reconnected and started speaking on friendly terms again, you might be thinking it’s time to give it another shot with an old flame. But should you? Before you go down the path of getting back together with an ex, some experts have a few points for you to consider. According to Jordan Madison, a licensed therapist, fear and loneliness are terrible reasons to reunite, with Toni Coleman adding that missing each other is a “trap”. If time apart has caused you both to mature and realize where you need to be accountable, then having a “candid conversation” is where you should start.

