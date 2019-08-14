Man Charged With Force-Feeding Meth To Cat

A New Mexico man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly feeding meth to his cat. Police say 39-year-old Aaron Spaulding would physically abuse the cat and force-feed it drugs. The feline has since been adopted into a better home. Spaulding was already facing battery and false imprisonment charges for holding his girlfriend against his will. Now, police have added felony animal cruelty charges to the list. Should crimes against animals be treated the same as crimes against people?

