Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 6th, 2024

Opening December 6, 2024

This week’s movies:

• Nightbitch — Satire of stay-at-home mom becoming a dog — Theaters — 3 stars.

A stay-at-home-mom starts to change in strange ways.

Director: Marielle Heller

Stars: Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Snowden

• Y2K — Horror comedy on New Year’s Eve 1999 — Theaters — 3 stars.

On a New Year’s Eve party in 1999, some high school kids are celebrating the turn of the millennium. However, as the year 2000 rings in at midnight, things begin to escalate.

Director: Kyle Mooney

Stars: Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison

• Flow — Animated drama about animal survival — Broadway — 4 stars.

Cat is unsociable and finds shelter on a boat with other animals after a flood destroys Cat’s home, making the animals on the boat an unlikely team.

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Stars: Matiss Kaza, Gints Zilbalodis

———

Next week:

• Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim

• Kraven the Hunter

• Queer