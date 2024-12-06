Boner of the Day for December 6th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: ALL FLAV WANTS TO DO IS SPREAD JOY AND LOVE
At the annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting in New York City, rapper Flavor Flav was escorted out by security after unexpectedly showing up. With the recent events of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson being gunned down in the street not too far from the ceremony, there was extra security present. “I feel weird… I was invited to the Rockefeller Tree Lighting tonite and I was escorted to see my boys… THE BACKSTREET BOYS… and we were backstage in their dressing room… security came up to me and said: @nbc Does not want me in this area and I need to leave… What did I ever do to NBC or anyone… all I ever do is try to spread joy and love… and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics,” said Flavor Flav on social media. Security, however, claims Flav wasn’t invited and that is why he was escorted out.
Boner Candidate #2: AND THEN, THE PILLS FELL RIGHT OUT OF HIS RECTUM
Oklahoma man Quontez Rhodes was being stripped searched as he was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, when pills that were wrapped up fell from his rectum. Rhodes is currently being charged with dealing fentanyl and having contraband while inside the detention center.
Boner Candidate #3: RUDE BEHAVIOR AND A REALLY SCARY LOOKING MASCOT
BYU College and Providence College had their basketball game against each other this past week and it caused some distress for BYU players and fans, as well as some others. Providence fans and students began chanting “F— the Mormons” as the game went on, which shocked many due to Providence being a Catholic institution. “I have been to several away games, cheering for my Cougars and have become used to certain chants mocking my faith. I thought a game at a faith-based institution, such as Providence College, would be a good environment to introduce my daughter to high-level college sports. I could not have been more wrong,” said Marc Buchanan, who is a longtime BYU fan as well as alumni. Buchanan emailed Father Kenneth Sicard, the president of Providence, who responded saying, “… I have received several letters like yours. I am so disappointed by the disrespectful, offensive, inexcusable behavior of our students. Such behavior is unacceptable and is completely inconsistent with the values we try to instill in them. We will be addressing this on campus. Please accept my sincere apologies. Respectfully, Fr. Kenneth Sicard.”