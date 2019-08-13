Coca-Cola Announces New Cinnamon Flavor

The British may have prawn flavored potato chips and chunky Kit-Kat bars, but they won’t be keeping Cinnamon Coca-Cola to themselves. According to the Instagram account CandyHunting, the soda flavor will make its way to the US side of the pond this winter, after first debuting in the UK last year. Details will be forthcoming, but the page says a Coke Zero version is on the way as well. Those commenting on the post are really excited at the prospect of adding the drink to “spice” up their favorite holiday adult beverages, while one simply writes, “NO F***ING WAY IM LOSING MY MIND.”

