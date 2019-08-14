Bam Margera Arrested After Leaving Rehab

Bam Margera is supposed to be in rehab. On Wednesday morning, he was arrested by the LAPD. TMZ reports Margera was being a nuisance at the Luxe Hotel in Hollywood. At 2:30 am, he was allegedly bad mouthing hotel visitors. A member of the staff placed Margera under citizen’s arrest and called the police. When officers arrived, Margera was sitting in the middle of the hotel lobby and he refused to move. One officer tried to get Margera to leave peacefully but he did not budge.

He was arrested for trespassing and is being held on $1,000 bail as of the posting of this story. Margera had previously promised Dr. Phil that he would go to rehab to treat his substance abuse.