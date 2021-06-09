Cicadas Took On Biden’s Press Plane. They Won.

The plane set to take dozens of journalists to Europe to cover President Biden’s first overseas trip was on the runway, ready to take off.

The cicadas had other ideas.

According to The New York Times, the flying insects filled the plane’s engines so it couldn’t get off the ground.

Another plane had to be brought in, delaying the departure by about 6 hours.

The White House press charter plane scheduled to leave Washington on Tuesday evening ahead of Joe Biden's first trip abroad as president has been delayed by cicadas, the noisy insects that have emerged after their nearly two decades of slumber. https://t.co/PS6F8Ufb73 — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2021

Billions of cicadas have invaded much of the eastern U.S. in recent weeks.

Officials say a ‘cicada cloud’ was even dense enough around Washington to be picked up on weather radar.

