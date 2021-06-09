South African Woman Gives Birth to 10 Babies

As if expecting eight babies wasn’t stressful enough, a South African woman received the shock of her life Tuesday when doctors delivered 10 children instead.

It was the latest surprise in 37-year-old Gosiame Sithole’s pregnancy after she was initially told she was carrying six babies, she says. Her doctor later changed that number to eight after performing an ultrasound. “I am shocked by my pregnancy,” Sithole said after being told she was pregnant with eight babies. “I just pray for God to help me deliver all my children in a healthy condition, and for me and my children to come out alive. I would be pleased about it.”

South African ‘Octomum’ gives birth to 10 babies at once setting new World recordhttps://t.co/1jLzKzhkxU — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 9, 2021

In the end, Sithole gave birth to three boys and seven girls after carrying them for just over seven months, her husband reports. She now holds the Guinness world record for giving birth to the highest number of children, topping previous record-holder Halima Cisse, who gave birth to nine in May.

Is it even possible for a parent to properly raise 10 children?