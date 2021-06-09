British Wonder Woman Saves Sister from Jaws of Killer Croc

A 28-year-old British “wonder woman” is being credited for saving her twin sister’s life after a killer crocodile dug its teeth into her and pulled her underwater. And she did by punching the giant reptile in its face.

Melissa and Georgia Laurie were snorkeling in a Mexican lagoon Sunday when Melissa was suddenly yanked underwater by a crocodile, authorities say. A panicked Georgia immediately dove underwater to search for her sister, says the twins’ sibling, Hana Laurie. “Georgia found her unresponsive and started to drag her back to the safety of a boat,” Hana says. “She dragged her back as the crocodile kept coming back for more.” So Georgia balled up her fist and punched the aggressive animal right in its snout, Hana says. She hit it a few more times before the croc finally retreated.

Now both women are in a Mexican hospital, where Melissa has been placed in an induced coma while she heals, doctors say. “I’d have one less sister if I didn’t have such an excellent other sister,” Hana says.

