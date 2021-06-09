FTC Says MoviePass Tried To Trick Customers Into Using It Less

A new report from the F.T.C. shows that MoviePass was an even bigger debacle than we thought.
According to a new report, after launching its unlimited movies for $9.95 service in 2017, the company set up “elaborate obstacles” to keep customers from using it so much.
One of the tricks included forcing customers to reset their passwords – a process that could take weeks due to slow customer service.
Another tactic involved putting limits on how often a user could use the pass – without informing customers ahead of time that any limit existed.
The $9.95 subscription service was a financial disaster for MoviePass, which lost millions before shutting down in the fall of 2019.
Were you a MoviePass subscriber? Did you run into any of these tricks?
