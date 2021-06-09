Ohio Doctor Claims Vaccine turns People into Giant Magnets

Reuters fact-checkers say they’ve talked with multiple doctors and medical experts — and they can confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt that vaccine does not turn people into giant magnets.

The clarification comes one day after anti-vaxxer Dr. Sherri Tenpenny spoke before the Ohio State Legislature about the drug’s magnetic effects on people. “I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” she told lawmakers. “They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that.”

"not proven yet" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in this speech https://t.co/J714ImUp8E — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) June 9, 2021

While Tenpenny admits she’s not sure why someone wants to magnetize the world, she says there’s likely a connection between the vaccines and 5G towers.

Should the medical board consider revoking this woman’s medical license? Or do you believe there’s some truth to what she’s saying?