Elderly Nun Pleads Guilty to Stealing Catholic School Funds to Gamble With

A retired Los Angeles nun — who took a vow of poverty – has agreed to plead guilty to embezzling more than $835,000 from a Catholic elementary school.

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, faces up to 40 years in prison for the crime, which she reportedly committed while working as the principal of St. James Catholic School in Torrance, police say.

Kreuper used the money to “pay for expenses that the order would not have approved … including large gambling expenses incurred at casinos and certain credit card charges,” according to court documents.

California nun to plead guilty for stealing over $800K to help pay for gambling trips https://t.co/S6R38HiMVF pic.twitter.com/DdJubZS8lF — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2021

The ex-nun has also been accused of ordering employees to change or destroy financial records in an effort to cover her tracks, prosecutors say. Kreuper is due to be arraigned on July 1st.

Does this mean Kreuper’s entire time as a nun was a lie? How does a nun justify doing something like this?