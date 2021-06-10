Coca Cola Giving Away Free Cokes for Dining Out

Coca-Cola is encouraging people to dine out with the promise of a free coke!

With their “A Coke on Us” promotion, the company will basically buy you a free drink at a favorite restaurant.

Go to Coke.com/Summer to sign up. You’ll receive an e-mail on June 15 with info on how to redeem your free soda.

Sign up now to get your free drink code sent on June 15. https://t.co/itDB1fevfU — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) June 10, 2021

And, don’t worry-restaurants aren’t getting shorted by this offer. Coca-Cola will purchase the drink on your behalf!

Are you starting to dine out more now? What is your preferred soda brand?