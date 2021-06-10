Free 7-Eleven Slurpees Return for a Whole Month!

7-Eleven is looking to make good on Free Slurpee Day after having to cancel the event last year.

The convenience store chain will be celebrating Free Slurpee MONTH instead of just one day in July.

Starting July 1, 7-Eleven will be sending coupons for one free small Slurpee on the 7rewards loyalty app.

7-Eleven turns 94 this year! Instead of a one-day free #Slurpee celebration on 7/11, the birthday party will extend throughout July and we will be providing one million meals to @FeedingAmerica Come celebrate 🎉🎉🎉 with us this summer. #7ElevenBdayMonthhttps://t.co/Ptt5MCcK6n — 7-Eleven Careers (@7Eleven_Careers) June 10, 2021

Customers can redeem the free drink any time during the month of July, as well as take advantage of monthlong deals.

Will you be getting your free Slurpee next month? What was something that was Covid-cancelled last year that you can’t wait to do again?