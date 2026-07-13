Boner of the Day for July 13th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: IT IS SO SATISFYING TO KNOW THAT BOTH OF THEM LOST

Famous singer and rapper, Drake, publicly lost $1 million to a bet. Drake had announced a $1 million bet that Connor McGregor would beat Max Holloway in a UFC match. “THE MAC IS BACK?!?!?? The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands…Say less,” he captioned his post on social media just before the fight. The fight resulted in a major knee injury for Conner McGregor, who was fighting again for the first time in five years. The official result was a Max Holloway victory in just 69 seconds.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: THEY ARE A LAW UNTO THEMSELVES

Raul Meza, a middle aged man in Utah who has resided in the U.S. for 22 years, was tracked down and restrained in his own home by ICE without a warrant. Elizbeth Garcia says it started when her father asked her to pick him up from the gas station because he saw suspicious people approaching him. Garcia followed her father home, both in their own cars, to make sure he got home safe. The men, who turned out to be ICE agents, passed her car and followed Meza to their home, turning on their emergency lights. Meza parked and ran into his garage. The agents forcibly entered the home where they restrained Meza and his teenage son. Garcia said her father is currently detained in an ICE holding room in West Valley City. Many have pointed out that even if someone is evading arrest, law enforcement doesn’t have the right to enter a home without a warrant.

Read Here

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THE OTHER THINGS THEY DID ARE WORSE THAN THE MOHAWK SNAPCHAT

Three care workers at Golden Age Nursing Facility in Guthrie, Oklahoma have been sentenced to prison over an elderly abuse case. The women were exposed for filming and sharing videos of patients on Snapchat, including footage of indecent and deceased residents. The Police Department opened its investigation into McKenzie Bolfa, Aubrey Granata and Jade Williams after a former employee received a Snapchat message from Williams. The message showed Bolfa manipulating the pubic hair of a female patient, who was nude from the waist down, with Granata laughing in the background. When officers interviewed Bolfa, she claimed to have no knowledge of any video and described the hair manipulation as removing fecal matter. ‘They had excuses for some of their behavior, but it didn’t really match up with the evidence that we had uncovered,’ said the Chief of Guthrie police.

Read Here