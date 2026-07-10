Radio From Hell | 7.10.2026

ON TODAY’S RADIO FROM HELL SHOW!

We start today with Sean Means movie reviews talking about the latest movies coming out this week, and after that, we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy calling from Scotland, just before we challenge a listener to a round of Beat Gina and talk about Ron the Carpenter’s Hearts Forward. Finally, we finish the day with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guys crowns the Boner of the Week!

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