Sean Mean Movie Reviews July 10th, 2026

Opening July 10, 2026

Opening:

• Evil Dead Burn • More horror stuff • theaters • didn’t see it.

After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws. As one by one they transform into deadites, she comes to discover that the vows she took in life – survive even in death. Via IMDB

Directed by Sébastien Vanicek

Starring Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan

• Moana • Live-action Disney remake • theaters • 2 stars.

Live-action adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film ‘Moana.’ Via IMDB

Directed by Thomas Kail

Starring Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson,John Tui

• Romería • Spanish coming-of-age drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars.

With her mother’s diary in hand, Marina’s search for official documents for university leads her to her biological family on the Atlantic coast. What starts as an administrative quest reveals long-buried family secrets. Via IMDB

Directed by Carla Simón

Starring Llúcia Garcia, Mitch Martín, Tristán Ulloa

• Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass • raunchy quest to Hollywood • theaters • 3 1/2 stars.

When her fiancé uses their “celebrity pass” agreement, Midwest bride Gail Daughtry travels to Hollywood seeking revenge by pursuing her own celebrity encounter. Via IMDB

Directed by David Wain

Starring Zoey Deutch, Jon Hamm, Kerri Kenney

• The Invite • Awkward, funny dinner party • theaters • 4 stars.

Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places.Via IMDB

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz​

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July 17

• The Odyssey