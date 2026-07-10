Sean Mean Movie Reviews July 10th, 2026

Opening July 10, 2026
Opening:
• Evil Dead Burn • More horror stuff • theaters • didn’t see it.
After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws. As one by one they transform into deadites, she comes to discover that the vows she took in life – survive even in death. Via IMDB
Directed by Sébastien Vanicek
Starring Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan
• Moana • Live-action Disney remake • theaters • 2 stars.
Live-action adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film ‘Moana.’ Via IMDB
Directed by Thomas Kail
Starring Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson,John Tui
• Romería • Spanish coming-of-age drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars.
With her mother’s diary in hand, Marina’s search for official documents for university leads her to her biological family on the Atlantic coast. What starts as an administrative quest reveals long-buried family secrets. Via IMDB
Directed by Carla Simón
Starring Llúcia Garcia, Mitch Martín, Tristán Ulloa
• Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass • raunchy quest to Hollywood • theaters • 3 1/2 stars.
When her fiancé uses their “celebrity pass” agreement, Midwest bride Gail Daughtry travels to Hollywood seeking revenge by pursuing her own celebrity encounter. Via IMDB
Directed by David Wain
Starring Zoey Deutch, Jon Hamm, Kerri Kenney
• The Invite • Awkward, funny dinner party • theaters • 4 stars.
Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places.Via IMDB
Directed by Olivia Wilde
Starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz