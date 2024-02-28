X96 welcomes Cigarettes After Sex October 3rd at The Detla Center. Tickets on sale Friday 10/8 at 10AM at LIVENATION.COM!

Tune in all week long with Nick Davis in the evenings and win your tickets from X96 (And Nick)!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

X96 will be giving away tickets to Cigarettes After Sex October 3rd at The Delta Center. Between the dates of 2/28-3/6 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 6 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets on or after 3/6. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.