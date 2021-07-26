Life

Clothing Company Fined $3.7 Million For Claiming Its Clothes Could Repel COVID-19

Posted on

An Australian company has been ordered to pay a hefty fine for claiming that its ‘anti-virus activewear’ could ‘repel’ COVID-19.

In an ad campaign last summer, clothing maker Lorna Jane claimed its special ‘LJ Shield’ spray “eliminated the possibility of spreading any deadly viruses.”

One ad even said “Cure for the spread of COVID-19? Lorna Jane thinks so.”

But a court ruled there was no scientific evidence backing up Lorna Jane’s claim, and ordered the company to pay a $3.7 million fine.

Did you encounter any fraudulent COVID-19 cures or products during the pandemic?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:
Comments
To Top