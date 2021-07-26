Clothing Company Fined $3.7 Million For Claiming Its Clothes Could Repel COVID-19

An Australian company has been ordered to pay a hefty fine for claiming that its ‘anti-virus activewear’ could ‘repel’ COVID-19.

In an ad campaign last summer, clothing maker Lorna Jane claimed its special ‘LJ Shield’ spray “eliminated the possibility of spreading any deadly viruses.”

One ad even said “Cure for the spread of COVID-19? Lorna Jane thinks so.”

'Predatory': Lorna Jane fined $5m for false COVID claims about its clothing https://t.co/kx8GIHMBJn — ABC News (@abcnews) July 23, 2021

But a court ruled there was no scientific evidence backing up Lorna Jane’s claim, and ordered the company to pay a $3.7 million fine.

Did you encounter any fraudulent COVID-19 cures or products during the pandemic?