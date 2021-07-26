Gen Xers Hit Hardest By Unemployment Crisis

The pandemic has led to a global unemployment crisis – and analysts say Gen Xers are feeling it the hardest.

Analysts say switching careers is particularly difficult for middle-aged people between the ages of 45 and 60.

Some of the reasons include a reluctance to learn new technologies, biased hiring managers, difficulty working with younger generations.

One CEO told CNBC “it’s very clear that once you reach a certain age, it just becomes much harder to access a job opportunity”.

