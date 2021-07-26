Couple Sued For Defamation For Posting 1-Star Google Reviews

A couple is being sued for defamation – for posting 1-star reviews online.

Autumn Knepper and Adam Marsh of Vancouver, Washington say they posted negative reviews of a local roofing company after the receptionist was rude to them over the phone.

Knepper says shortly after the reviews went up, the company’s owner threatened to sue and told them to take down the reviews before “more damages are done.”

A couple is being sued for defamation after writing 1-star Google reviews of a roofing company, report says https://t.co/bg2n36l0qi — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) July 25, 2021

An attorney for the roofing company says the couple’s actions were “improper” and “intentionally harmed” the company.

Have you ever left a bad review online? Were you contacted by the business owner?