Philip Morris International CEO Wants To Ban Cigarettes

The CEO of Philip Morris International believes that cigarettes should be outlawed – and plans to stop selling them in the UK.

Jacek Olczak says his company – which makes Marlboro, Virginia Slims, and other brands – will stop selling cigarettes in the next 10 years, as the company moves its focus to smoke-free products and cigarette alternatives.

Olczak says a government ban “can solve the problem once and forever”.

Philip Morris International is separate from the U.S.-based Altria, which makes and distributes Marlboro products in the United States.

