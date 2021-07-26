Marijuana Travel Is Here And This New Cannabis Hotel Is Leading The Way

As more and more states open for travel a new cannabis hotel is leading the way for marijuana travel.

North California’s Scotia Lodge is right in the middle of Humboldt Bay’s 12,000 cannabis farms, sitting at the entrance of the “Avenue of Giants” at Humboldt Redwoods State Park.

Scotia Lodge reopened earlier this month and has 22 rooms and suites plus the Main + Mill Kitchen and Bar. Starting in September the hotel will offer onsite cannabis delivery and consumption.

Guests can scan a QR code and get cannabis products delivered to their room or within the hotel’s main areas. Available products will include gummies, candies, chocolates, pre-rolled joints, oils, and more.

With the Senate looking at legalizing cannabis on a federal level, do you think marijuana will become the nation’s number one cash crop?