LeVar Burton to Make ‘Jeopardy’ Guest Host Debut on Monday

It’s finally happening-LeVar Burton is set to debut his guest-hosting duties for ‘Jeopardy!’ on Monday!
The actor and reading advocate has been a favorite for fans when it came to finding someone to handle hosting after the passing of Alex Trebek.
In April, over 250 thousand fans signed a petition to make Burton the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’
In a video on the official ‘Jeopardy!’ Youtube channel, Burton said: “I have been a fan of ‘Jeopardy!’ for all of my life and when this opportunity came by, I could not pass it up.”
Do you think LeVar Burton should be the next host of ‘Jeopardy!?’ Do you think anyone could be as good as Alex Trebek?
