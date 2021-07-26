LeVar Burton to Make ‘Jeopardy’ Guest Host Debut on Monday

It’s finally happening-LeVar Burton is set to debut his guest-hosting duties for ‘Jeopardy!’ on Monday!

The actor and reading advocate has been a favorite for fans when it came to finding someone to handle hosting after the passing of Alex Trebek.

In April, over 250 thousand fans signed a petition to make Burton the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’

In a video on the official ‘Jeopardy!’ Youtube channel, Burton said: “I have been a fan of ‘Jeopardy!’ for all of my life and when this opportunity came by, I could not pass it up.”

Do you think LeVar Burton should be the next host of ‘Jeopardy!?’ Do you think anyone could be as good as Alex Trebek?