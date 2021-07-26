Life

Snow Leopard at San Diego Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19

Posted on

Ramil, a 9-year-old snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19

The feline suffered from a runny nose and a cough, so that’s what prompted zoo officials to have him tested.

There is no word on how Ramil got infected. Zoo staff is required to stay masked if they are unvaccinated.

There have been several animals who have gotten vaccinated, but Ramil is not one of them.

What would you do if your pet got coronavirus?

Comments
