Come Hang out with Radio From Hell and Mix it Up!

Campos Coffee 228 S Edison St, Salt Lake City, from 7p til 9p
Spring is here! So let’s celebrate! Join Us, Radio From Hell, Saturday May 18th From 7-9pm For A Special Private Mixer At Campos Coffee Roastery & Kitchen. Come Mix & Mingle With Kerry, Bill & Gina And Friends. The Fun Will Feature Whiskey-On-Arrival from Water Pocket Distillery; Small Plates from Campos with Spirits Pairings, Camos Barista Demonstrations & Tastings. Plus – Craft Beer from Kiitos Brewing & Music from Diabolical Records. Tickets Are $30 in Advance and Space Is Limited.
The prefixed menu for the Mixer!
Pairings:
Spring Pea Gazpacho with Cardamom cream. – paired with Waterpocket Cocoa & Run Liquer
Walnut & Raisin Lamb Meatball with Cherry Gastrique – paired with Waterpocket Oread
Other food:
Campos Bar Mix -(fish sauce caramel rice crunch, cashews, peanuts, pretzels, oyster crackers)
Crudités Pots (buttermilk ranch, pine nut and brown butter “dirt”)
Steak Tartare
Duck Spring Rolls
Miso-Glazed Pork Belly with Cucumber
Eggplant Bacon wrapped Asparagus
Mini Avocado Toasts
Olive Rosemary Foccacia
Coffee Brownie Bites with Pink Peppercorn Buttercream
