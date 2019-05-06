Come Hang out with Radio From Hell and Mix it Up!

Radio From Hell: Mixer

Campos Coffee 228 S Edison St, Salt Lake City, from 7p til 9p

Spring is here! So let’s celebrate! Join Us, Radio From Hell, Saturday May 18th From 7-9pm For A Special Private Mixer At Campos Coffee Roastery & Kitchen. Come Mix & Mingle With Kerry, Bill & Gina And Friends. The Fun Will Feature Whiskey-On-Arrival from Water Pocket Distillery; Small Plates from Campos with Spirits Pairings, Camos Barista Demonstrations & Tastings. Plus – Craft Beer from Kiitos Brewing & Music from Diabolical Records. Tickets Are $30 in Advance and Space Is Limited.

Reserve Your Party Today!

The prefixed menu for the Mixer!

Pairings:

Spring Pea Gazpacho with Cardamom cream. – paired with Waterpocket Cocoa & Run Liquer

Walnut & Raisin Lamb Meatball with Cherry Gastrique – paired with Waterpocket Oread

Other food:

Campos Bar Mix -(fish sauce caramel rice crunch, cashews, peanuts, pretzels, oyster crackers)

Crudités Pots (buttermilk ranch, pine nut and brown butter “dirt”)

Steak Tartare

Duck Spring Rolls

Miso-Glazed Pork Belly with Cucumber

Eggplant Bacon wrapped Asparagus

Mini Avocado Toasts

Olive Rosemary Foccacia

Coffee Brownie Bites with Pink Peppercorn Buttercream

PROUDLY SPONSORED BY: