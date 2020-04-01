Comic-Con Still On for July Despite Coronavirus Fears

Organizers of San Diego’s Comic-Con are still hopeful that it will take place in July. This despite the fact every major event around this time has been canceled or postponed. The dates for Comic-Con San Diego are July 23-July 26. Organizers said they are taking a wait and see approach. In a statement they said they are, monitoring the situation with local authorities.

Organizers are still "hopeful" that #SDCC2020 will go ahead as planned in July, despite mounting coronavirus fears https://t.co/bBZs4FydHB — variety (@Variety) April 1, 2020