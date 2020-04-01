COVID-19: US Cases Soar Past 200k

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers as US cases soar: More than 206,000 have tested positive in the United States. That compares to more than 110,000 in Italy and just over 102,000 in Spain. US deaths now top 4,500 compared to more than 13,000 in Italy and over 9,000 in Spain. China reports a little more than 82,000 with just over 3,300 deaths. However, US intelligence says the country has deliberately lied. Johns Hopkins University reports global cases now near 1 million. More than 46,000 have died. Recoveries are approaching 200,000.

#BREAKING: Michigan now has 9,334 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 334 deaths. https://t.co/8kgrVqHuah — Detroit Free Press (@freep) April 1, 2020