Geek News On The Radio From July 14, 2025

Superman

Superman has had a very successful opening weekend, with a $217 Million Dollar opening. Because of this current success, DC will be going forward with several other projects such as Supergirl, Clayface, and Lanterns.

Netflix Anime

Netflix said that they will be doubling down on their anime content. According to Netflix, over 50% of their global viewers now watch anime content, which is triple what it was in the past 5 years.

George Lucas Comic Con

For the first time ever, George Lucas will be making an appearance at Comic Con. He will be on a panel and talk about the new Lucas Museum with sneak peak images.

Sinners Costumes

It has just been revealed that the costumes in the movie Sinners were reused from the Marvel film, Blades. The costumes for the movie were made, but the movie wasn’t. So Sinners ended up using the period costumes, while Blades will no longer be a period piece when its made.

