Coming Attraction: Virtual Reality Air Guitar In 2021

It’s time to put your air guitar skills to the test.

A new guitar-based virtual reality game is coming out in 2021.

Unplugged Air Guitar follows a similar blueprint to that of Guitar Hero and Rock Band.

Don't just look silly playing an invisible guitar.

But, the twist with this one: the game will use Oculus Quest’s built-in hand tracking system — you won’t need a physical controller.

Unplugged Air Guitar is expected to be released in the fall of next year.

