Wisconsin Officials Warn Against Traditional Raw Meat Sandwiches

Ever heard of a ‘cannibal sandwich’? Apparently, it’s a tradition in Wisconsin – and local health officials are warning against it.

Also called a ‘tiger meat’ sandwich, it consists of raw beef garnished with salt, pepper, and raw onions served on rye bread.

That might sound gross to you, but it’s a holiday tradition for hundreds of Midwesterners – enough that the Wisconsin Health Department issued a warning that eating raw meat can lead to salmonella, e. coli, or other bacteria-related illnesses.

The USDA says ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.

Have you ever heard of a ‘cannibal sandwich’? Would you try one?