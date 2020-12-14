Life

IRS: Beware Of Texting Scam Over Fake Stimulus Checks

The IRS is warning Americans about a text-message scam promising fake stimulus checks.

People are receiving text messages telling them “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND” and offering a link to “accept this payment”.

But the IRS says it’s a scam – the link takes you to a fake IRS site that asks for your personal and bank account information.

The IRS says they wouldn’t send out a text message like this one – and besides, Congress has yet to approve a second round of stimulus checks like the ones sent back in April.

Have you received a text like this one? Do you have a pretty good ‘feel’ for online scams?

Comments
