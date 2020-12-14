New Executive Order Turns Christmas Eve Into Federal Holiday This Year

President Trump signed an Executive order on Friday making Christmas Eve an official federal holiday this year.

Other presidents have offered federal workers a half-day in the past but this executive order gives employees a fully paid day off.

There are exceptions to the order like those who have to report to work for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.

