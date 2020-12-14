Life

Will The Monarch Butterfly Become An Endangered Species?

Officials will decide this week whether to add the monarch butterfly to the national Endangered Species list.

Monarch populations have been dropping since the mid-1990s, with California’s population dropping from millions down to about 30,000. At least part of the drop is due to the destruction of its natural habitat.

A petition to add monarch butterflies to the list first launched in 2014. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will make its decision by Tuesday.

Did you know that monarch butterflies were endangered? Should the government step in to protect them?

