Google Services, Gmail, YouTube Back Up And Running After Widespread Outage

Monday started off with thousands of Google users not being able to access the page and its services.

Many took to social media to share their frustrations of the outage and joked that “2020 isn’t over yet.”

Access to YouTube and Gmail is returning to normal after Google services were hit by a global outage.https://t.co/cS73bTgkcG — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) December 14, 2020

Some users were even joking about how they could survive without using Google to answer their questions.

The services were back up and running after about an hour of being down.

It's not just you — Google is having a massive outage https://t.co/WSkTaH2Xik — Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 14, 2020

Is there a service that you rely on way too much? Do you remember what life was like before the luxury of Google?