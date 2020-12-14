Life

Disney World Will Stop Photoshopping Masks Onto Ride Photos

Posted on

Disney World says it will stop photoshopping masks onto bare-faced park guests in its souvenir photos.

Yes, that’s a real thing – the Magic Kingdom has been adding digital ‘masks’ to guests’ faces in ride photos. But now Disney says the digital masks were just a “test run” and would no longer be added.

The park also made clear guests are still expected to wear a facemask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Why was Disney doing this – and why are they stopping now? Would you feel safe visiting a theme park right now?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top