Disney World Will Stop Photoshopping Masks Onto Ride Photos

Disney World says it will stop photoshopping masks onto bare-faced park guests in its souvenir photos.

Yes, that’s a real thing – the Magic Kingdom has been adding digital ‘masks’ to guests’ faces in ride photos. But now Disney says the digital masks were just a “test run” and would no longer be added.

Disney World to stop photoshopping masks onto visitors after outcry https://t.co/H608oUaNUR pic.twitter.com/TjEtvkw2rG — New York Post (@nypost) December 14, 2020

The park also made clear guests are still expected to wear a facemask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

This looks so natural. pic.twitter.com/jOoH5OA13D — Kevin Druckenbrod (@kdruckenbrod) December 14, 2020

Why was Disney doing this – and why are they stopping now? Would you feel safe visiting a theme park right now?