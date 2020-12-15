Well, Mardi Gras may be canceled this year but you can still get a batch of beignets from your local Popeyes restaurant.

According to Delish.com, the beignets will be available in 3, 6, and twelve packs. The deep-fried pastry will be filled with Hersey’s chocolate and dusted with tons of powdered sugar.

Popeyes’ major success of the chicken sandwich earlier in the year gave Restaurant Brand International double-digit same-store sales growth every quarter since the sandwich’s launch, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Popeyes to Launch Beignets Nationwide for Limited Time as It Doubles Down on Dessert https://t.co/zcJSg8EqLV pic.twitter.com/XrPWSkNCUB — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 14, 2020

The new dessert won’t likely gain the attention that the chicken sandwich did, but it’s likely to be a win for dessert lovers.

