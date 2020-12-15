KFC Offering Free Chicken Strips in Every Order Until December 19

Sometimes, the best gift of all is free food. And KFC wants to treat you to that this month!

KFC will be offering free six-piece chicken strips in every order of $20 or more made on UberEats!

KFC will give away chicken strips in your order every day until December 19 https://t.co/zYM6b3jbhh via @entrepreneur #socialmedia #tech pic.twitter.com/sGaD4VUtdA — Real Marsha Wright® | www.RECIPROCATE.network (@marshawright) December 15, 2020

The deal will be available every day until December 19 on UberEats.com or the UberEats app.

