Life

KFC Offering Free Chicken Strips in Every Order Until December 19

Posted on

Sometimes, the best gift of all is free food. And KFC wants to treat you to that this month!

KFC will be offering free six-piece chicken strips in every order of $20 or more made on UberEats!

The deal will be available every day until December 19 on UberEats.com or the UberEats app.

What do you order from KFC? Do you like their chicken strips?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top