Christopher Walken Has Never Owned a Phone of Computer

Where would we be without our phones and computers? That question really doesn’t apply to actor Christopher Walken.

In an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Walken reveals that he has never owned a computer or phone.

In fact, since he had to do his interview remotely, he admitted that someone had set the whole thing up for him.

Christopher Walken has never owned a phone or computer: "I never got involved in [the advances of technology] because it would be strange to have a 10-year-old be better at it than I am." https://t.co/8BHDJNOeqc pic.twitter.com/MZ96a2Reqc — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) December 16, 2020

So why no phone or computer? Walked explained that the technology “just passed me by.”

Could you live without a phone or computer?