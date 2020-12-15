Wonder Woman 1984 Review: A Hopeful Addition To The DCEU

Gal Gadot is returning as Wonder Woman 1984, a follow up to DC’s 2017 hit movie, Wonder Woman.

Early reviews from critics state that Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t quite as magical as the first movie and there is limited screen time for the actual Wonder Woman character. The reviews also state that the movie could have used some fine-tuning with other characters.

Positive reviews state that the storyline is inspirational, exciting, and delivers a message of hope.

Beginning December 25th, Wonder Woman 1984 will be in select theaters and available on HBO Max.

Are you excited about the new Wonder Woman movie? Are you a bigger fan of DC or Marvel characters?