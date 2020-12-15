NFL Playoff Game To Broadcast On Nickelodeon – With Slime And SpongeBob

For the first time ever, an NFL playoff game will be airing on Nickelodeon – and yes, there will be slime involved.
CBS announced this week that its Jan. 10th Wild Card game would air on both CBS and Nick, with “one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements.”
Patrick Mahomes could share the field with Patrick Star as the NFL broadcasts a Wild Card game on Nickelodeon on Jan. 10 https://t.co/7R2Act2gEA
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 15, 2020
That includes guest reporters, custom graphics, and virtual filters. There will also be a special pregame show hosted by Von Miller and SpongeBob Squarepants.
Will you check out the Nick broadcast, or stick with the ‘normal’ CBS feed? How old were you when you first got into sports?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.