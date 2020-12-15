NASA: Pandemic Is Visible From Space

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire world – in fact, its impact can even be seen from space.

NASA says different tools used to monitor climate, air pollution, and water quality have shown ‘dramatic shifts’ since the pandemic lockdown began.

As the #COVID19 pandemic spread around the globe, human activities changed, affecting how we interact with the environment around us. Using measurements from space, researchers at the virtual #AGU20 are sharing some changes they measured.https://t.co/Wja0Cnujah pic.twitter.com/6AvWkL9cC7 — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) December 8, 2020

In particular, areas like parking lots, highways, and commercial rooftops were an average of 10-15 degrees cooler post-lockdown.

Does this mean the lockdown has actually been good for the environment? Will the benefits disappear once the pandemic ends?