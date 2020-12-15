Beware of Vaccine Scams

Let the scams begin. Now that the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been introduced, countless scammers are using the opportunity to rip people off, according to

the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The FBI has received complaints of scammers using the public’s interest in COVID-19 vaccines to obtain personally identifiable information and monies through various schemes,” reads a statement released Tuesday by the FBI. In the most common scenario, a scammer contacts a victim to say he or she has been approved to be vaccinated and then asks for the person’s personal information. The info is then used to commit identity theft, per the FBI.

#ICYMI: #FBIWFO Criminal Division Assistant Special Agent in Charge Thibault talked to @ABC News about how scammers can use the potential vaccine to their advantage & how to protect yourself from getting scammed. #FraudFriday https://t.co/MsRp3ow08m — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) December 11, 2020

Other criminally-minded people are taking a more direct approach by selling what they claim is coronavirus vaccine — when it isn’t, according to the Better Business Bureau. “Selling fake vaccines and other treatments is likely only one of many ways scammers will try to cash in on the vaccine release,” reads a statement from the BBB. “Watch out for phishing messages attempting to trick you into sharing your passwords and personal information.”

Have you received any shady calls regarding a vaccine?