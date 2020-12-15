FDA Approves At-Home COVID Test

Getting tested for the coronavirus is about to become a whole lot easier.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday granted emergency use authorization to the very first over-the-counter COVID test. Manufactured by Australian

company Ellume, the test uses the nasal swab method to check for the virus, says FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn.

“By authorizing a test for over-the-counter use, the FDA allows it to be sold in places like drug stores, where a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes,” Hahn says.

