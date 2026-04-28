Radio From Hell | 4.28.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and Gina tells us her fear of trying to make reservations in Japan, plus, we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take your calls for Hello Yeah What and challenge a listener to Beat Gina. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.
Watch above or listen below!!!
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